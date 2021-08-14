Hongge Chen

HMI car ivi design in 2019

Hongge Chen
Hongge Chen
  • Save
HMI car ivi design in 2019 interface ui design vehicle design car design hmi design design traffic cars automotive animation motion graphics graphic design 3d ui
Download color palette

19年做的proposal，最近发现有人拿我的作品在面试，自己再优化优化发出来

Hongge Chen
Hongge Chen

More by Hongge Chen

View profile
    • Like