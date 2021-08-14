Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sarak Clothing Brand Logo wordmark lettermark word type simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo typography apparel clothing brand s yellow flower
Sarak is a clothing brand I designed a logo for them. Combining letter S + Flower. Press "L" if you like it.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

