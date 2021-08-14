Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nexus - A Cloud Gaming Platform

I really wanted a to make a fictional cloud gaming console/cloud platform where you buy games from respective platforms, like steam, xbox game pass, PlayStation store, etc,. But play the games on a single console/platform. Thus "Nexus" is born!

"Nexus" is the cloud platform and "NexusHub" could be the all in one console. If this comes to life, exclusive game releases would become irrelevant. Although there is a very very slim possibility that this could happen, this is just a train of thought :)

