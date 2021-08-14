Jarek Buczkowski

MI.DI - The service for reselling audio equipment.

MI.DI - The service for reselling audio equipment.
I'd like to show u a shot of app named MI.DI in which you will be able to add some products to resell them to other people. We'll help you with the pricing of an item! If you are frequent reseller you can also be verified so the people buying stuff will be sure that you can be trusted 😊🎉!

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
