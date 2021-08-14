Eszter Schuffert

Sushi Restaurant - Food Menu

sushi restaurant food menu app
The menu screen as well as the meal component for a food menu app I am designing. I am doing this for the UX Design Professional Certificate course (by Google) on Coursera.

Icons: Unicons Icon Library (https://iconscout.com/unicons)
Photos: Unsplash and Adobe Stock
Font: Objektiv Mk2
Program: Figma

