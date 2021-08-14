Saba Ahmed

Cabinet File Manager / Explorer UI Kit

Cabinet File Explorer is a file management system that organizes all your files, music, images and documents in one place. Simply find your files stored on the device without scrolling through applications and dealing with the default confusing file explorer your phone has. View, edit, move, copy, paste, encrypt, zip, and filter your files to save time.

Features:
# ZIP and Share Files
# Delete, Recover and Delete Forever
# Hidden Files and Meme Notifier
# Multi-Colored View
# Built-In Text Editor
# Built-In Music Player
# Analyze and Manage Storage
# Optimization and Battery Conservation of Your Phone
# Privacy Protection
# Manage Apps
# Categories and Home View
# Bookmarks, Favorites, and More
# Search Bar to Find Files Quickly

Overall Spec:
30+ Screens
ADOBE XD
Regular Updates
Screen Resolution: 375 x 805
Google and Global Fonts
Ubuntu Enabled
Fully Customizable

IOS Friendly I This application can be made using Flutter so it could be available for both the Android and the iOS markets.

