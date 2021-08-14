Paweł Samczuk

LMS Web application - Shared by team

Paweł Samczuk
Paweł Samczuk
  • Save
LMS Web application - Shared by team education resources application web app
Download color palette

Hi guys!
I think that every company should have tool like this feature. It could be helpful for designers, developers and other groups in the company. Place where everyone from the team can post some process or pattern. Mark it with correct tag and maybe you will save time for next person who will need to make the same thing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Paweł Samczuk
Paweł Samczuk

More by Paweł Samczuk

View profile
    • Like