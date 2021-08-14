Good for Sale
Md. Ashiqul Islam

Modern K C Letter Mark Financial Company Logo

Md. Ashiqul Islam
Md. Ashiqul Islam
Hire Me
  • Save
Modern K C Letter Mark Financial Company Logo design gradient logo modern letter design illustration logo business logo invest finance corporate investor branding c logo k logo modern logo investment company logo financial company logo modern k c letter logo negative space logo k c logo modern letter logo
Modern K C Letter Mark Financial Company Logo design gradient logo modern letter design illustration logo business logo invest finance corporate investor branding c logo k logo modern logo investment company logo financial company logo modern k c letter logo negative space logo k c logo modern letter logo
Modern K C Letter Mark Financial Company Logo design gradient logo modern letter design illustration logo business logo invest finance corporate investor branding c logo k logo modern logo investment company logo financial company logo modern k c letter logo negative space logo k c logo modern letter logo
Modern K C Letter Mark Financial Company Logo design gradient logo modern letter design illustration logo business logo invest finance corporate investor branding c logo k logo modern logo investment company logo financial company logo modern k c letter logo negative space logo k c logo modern letter logo
Download color palette
  1. 148-03.jpg
  2. 148-01.jpg
  3. 148-02.jpg
  4. 148-04.jpg

Modern K C Letter Financial Investment Company Logo

Price
$449
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Modern K C Letter Financial Investment Company Logo

Modern K C Letter Mark Financial Company Logo l Investment Company Logo l K Logo l C Logo

Presenting my brand new Modern Letter Mark logo with Letter K and C. I have designed this Financial Company/ Investment Company logo to look very fresh, modern, minimal, and memorable.

IT'S FULLY READY FOR SALE FOR YOUR BUSINESS.

📝I am available📝
★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com
#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam
#Telegram: AIShajal

Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l

Thank you for watching.

Md. Ashiqul Islam
Md. Ashiqul Islam
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Md. Ashiqul Islam

View profile
    • Like