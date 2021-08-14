Saba Ahmed

Chat Central - Android & Flutter UI Kit

Saba Ahmed
Saba Ahmed
  • Save
Chat Central - Android & Flutter UI Kit ui kit free chat app ui kit free ui kit chat app chat app android chat app flutter chat central uplabs free android app free font font montserrat graphic design freelance android designer ux ui ui ux freelance research ui android app sample messaging app texting app
Download color palette

This is one of my first works using the Material Design guideline that can be found on UpLabs for a free download:

https://www.uplabs.com/posts/chat-central-android-application-concept

Check it out and I hope you have fun playing around with the design and concept!

Saba Ahmed
Saba Ahmed

More by Saba Ahmed

View profile
    • Like