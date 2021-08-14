Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI::008 404 Page Not Found

Daily UI::008 404 Page Not Found ui graphic design design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui adobe xd
A UI design for a 404 Page not found screen in dark and light mode for the Daily UI Challenge.

Made using Adobe XD.
Fontis Bebas Neue Pro

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
