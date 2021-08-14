Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KLN

Daily UI Challenge #006

KLN
KLN
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #006 kln daily ui design app profil stats application app running blue user profile 006 profil user user profil ux design dailyui daily ui challenge graphic design ui
Download color palette

Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement.

KLN
KLN

More by KLN

View profile
    • Like