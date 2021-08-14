Thái Lâm

Music Player App 🎛 | Neumorphism concept

Thái Lâm
Thái Lâm
  • Save
Music Player App 🎛 | Neumorphism concept mobile app neumorphism music player ui design ui
Download color palette

Hope you’re great. Glad to share with you another update on my concept Neumorphic project. Keep trying Neumorphism Designs. The more you play, the more you like Neumorphism UI.

Show me your love by pressing "L" and Follow me for more new design updates.

I am available for freelance Project!

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/thai.lam.16.10/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lam-thai-29b104166/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Thái Lâm
Thái Lâm

More by Thái Lâm

View profile
    • Like