LMS Web application - Login page

Hey! I would like to share with you my latest work: Learning management system. It is web application for companies which provide employees courses. This app also help managers to provide employees great training.
The whole application is created on auto-layouts. On the left side carousel with different descriptions and photos. On the right side minimalism which allows the user not to be distracted from the task.