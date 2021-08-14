Ilham Fatahillah Ridwan

EventIn Sponsorship Mobile Apps

Hello!
This is my first project. I've been research about event sponsorship with study case at Telkom Surabaya Selatan. With this apps, we can easily find a company for corporation about our event. Also the company can easily use this apps for approve any applied cooperation.

For Details about this project in BeHance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125373981/EventIn-Pengajuan-Sponsorship-Mobile-Apps/modules/711980661

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
