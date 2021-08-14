Swarnava Mitra

PaperPack Logo
An environment-friendly custom-made packaging company.
A part of Logo Core's Thirty-Day Logo Challenge brief.
Any feedback is appriciated!
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
