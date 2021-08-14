Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hari Haran

UI-UX design (Web Page)

Hari Haran
Hari Haran
  • Save
UI-UX design (Web Page) web development morden ux illustration app dribbble design webpage godofwar branding logo motion graphics 3d animation graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hey there,

I am hari a graphic designer and I make some cool things like this. I am a freelancer too working in Fiver, Upwork, etc. I have a portfolio build on Bhehance i will leave a link for that make sure to view it.

And then about this project:

* I used Figma and Adobe XD to create it.
* I used a God of war character as many of them know.
* Created a black box by rounding its edges.
* Created some bubble like effect and placed at the back of the images.

If you like my creation just make sure to leave a like and follow me up for some of the cool stuff like this. And if you want the sources for this design let me know in the comments.

Behance Link: https://www.behance.net/hrsthwrld
Linked In: www.linkedin.com/in/hariofficial69
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hari.gfx/

So, thank you for your likes, comments. I will be meeting you guys on the next post.

Thank You.

Hari Haran
Hari Haran

More by Hari Haran

View profile
    • Like