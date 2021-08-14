🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Folks,
I'm gonna share my exploration design for Vaccine Apps.
SoVa is a word that means Sobat Vaksin. Hope this application will make the vaccine registration process easier for you. There includes information about the closest vaccine to your area, as well as the schedule's availability for the date and time you register for the vaccine. You can also learn about the many types of vaccines used in Indonesia.
What do you think?
Hope you like it. Feel free to your feedback. Have a nice day!✨