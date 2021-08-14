Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Doodle By Meg

Fall Pumpkin

Doodle By Meg
Doodle By Meg
Fall Pumpkin cottage core forest mushrooms nature mushroom halloween autumn pumpkin fall procreate vintage lettering typography drawing illustration design
  1. fall pumpkin.jpg
  2. Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 8.57.55 AM.png

Fall Pumpkin on Society6

$30
Fall Pumpkin on Society6

Shop this design on my Society6!
https://society6.com/product/fall-pumpkin5645190_pillow
Copyright of all these designs belongs to the artist (Meghan Wallace or Doodle by Meg LLC) and may not be reproduced by anyone other than the artist for sale or any other commercial use. In accordance with Intellectual Property Policies my designs have been created using my own process and personal references.
With that said if you like my style, are interested in commission design work, or interested in licensing my work feel free to email or DM me!

Doodle By Meg
Doodle By Meg
Hi! I'm Meghan and I like to make things.
Hire Me

