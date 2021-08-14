KAAFI - mobile application for cafe and bakery.

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well no one wants to wake up early and prepare their own coffee or go to market for Bakery. This is the mobile application to solve that problem, whether you are in a meeting or busy with some office work, order on-the-go from your nearest store.
For any queries , contact us at jainqwerty5@gmail.com
Thanks!