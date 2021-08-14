PaperPack. Logo. Logocore

Thirty-day logo challenge!

Day 21

"PaperPack"



Technical task:

We sell custom-made packaging, trays, and inserts for our customers worldwide. Our facility is well-known for our ability to produce products that are made from bagasse, bamboo, wood, wheat straw, recycled carton, and waste paper. These ingredients are much more environmentally friendly than the plastic trays being produced elsewhere.

We need a new logo and business cards for our employees to differentiate ourselves from the competition on Alibaba. Our leads often confuse our services with other companies because of similar logos and company names.