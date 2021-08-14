Naavyd

Skincare website design

Naavyd
Naavyd
  • Save
Skincare website design ux interface branding logo brand startup design website ecommerce product skin skincare
Skincare website design ux interface branding logo brand startup design website ecommerce product skin skincare
Download color palette
  1. Group 2.png
  2. PureCure Website design.png

Working on a UI/UX of a skincare startup (Full view attached)

Naavyd
Naavyd
Brand & Product Designer

More by Naavyd

View profile
    • Like