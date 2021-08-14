Hasan Al Banna

Banking Dashboard | QB Bank

Hasan Al Banna
Hasan Al Banna
  • Save
Banking Dashboard | QB Bank financial dashboard dashboard dashboard ui bank app banking app banking dashboard financial app
Download color palette

Hello everyone👋
Seven days wireframe vs seven days design, so this is 1 of 7.
Here is the dashboard design for the banking. What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Chat with me: Bannaux@gmail.com

Hasan Al Banna
Hasan Al Banna

More by Hasan Al Banna

View profile
    • Like