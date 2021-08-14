Tasha Oni

Underground club logo

Tasha Oni
Tasha Oni
  • Save
Underground club logo logotype typography symbol mark identity branding logo
Download color palette

This logo was made for a club named «INSTANCE». You can see a lot of rectangles in it, and the logo has a rectangle form too. Rectangle gives us a feeling of safety. The «INSTANCE» is a place, where everyone can feel themselves in a safe, friendly, and tolerant environment, that's why it is important. These stable and calm forms are diluted by zigzag in the letter «N». It is associated with energy and movement. Movement and development are values of this company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Tasha Oni
Tasha Oni

More by Tasha Oni

View profile
    • Like