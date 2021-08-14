Underground club logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This logo was made for a club named «INSTANCE». You can see a lot of rectangles in it, and the logo has a rectangle form too. Rectangle gives us a feeling of safety. The «INSTANCE» is a place, where everyone can feel themselves in a safe, friendly, and tolerant environment, that's why it is important. These stable and calm forms are diluted by zigzag in the letter «N». It is associated with energy and movement. Movement and development are values of this company.