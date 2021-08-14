Logotor

VK letter logo design

VK letter logo design logo design graphic design startup business coloful agency vk letter logo vk letter letter logo logotype vector creative appicon minimalist brand identity
VelosKar Vk letter logo design for startup business.
The logo combine with letter V and letter K.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
logotor7@gmail.com

What'sApp: +8801644276624

Skype: live:.cid.d112608b5dc01120

