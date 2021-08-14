Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Skreyd

Ramen 2 Riches - Logo Redesign

Skreyd
Skreyd
  • Save
Ramen 2 Riches - Logo Redesign illsutration clothes black red pink gradient branding logo
Download color palette

Here is a project I've worked on a while ago.

A clothes brand reached to me and asked me for a logo redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Skreyd
Skreyd
Like