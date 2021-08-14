Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
urban artist

statue of liberty stylized vector

urban artist
urban artist
  • Save
statue of liberty stylized vector artwork art drawing web illustration ui illustration stylized vector vector sketch to vector usa vector illustration statue of liberty animation graphic design ui design illustration cultural illustration
Download color palette

The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor within New York City, in the United States. The copper statue, a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States, was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and its metal framework was built by Gustave Eiffel.

salmanah5565@gmail.com

also visit my portfolios at -
behance l instagram

urban artist
urban artist

More by urban artist

View profile
    • Like