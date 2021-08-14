Flatline art logo for ''Birdfish'' hunting company

''Birdfish'' is a legal and licensed hunting planner company based in South Dakota the USA. they organize season-based events for bird and fish hunts in South Dakota territory only.

They want a Flatline art logo for his company, but want a fish and bird icon in one art and should be print-friendly on the hunting tour guide, apparel, and equipment supplier, hunting club's lighting board, and use for preserve office.

when we were creating this logo design we were thinking that we have to give them 3 or 4 variations for this concept but after designed one logo variation and show them they liked it so much that they are refusing to design more variations and finalized this logo for their company.

our expertise in illustrator helps them for perfection they want to see in their logo.

