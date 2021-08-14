Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bruna Antoniolli Vivan

The Shipping Forecast - BBC4

Bruna Antoniolli Vivan
Bruna Antoniolli Vivan
  • Save
The Shipping Forecast - BBC4 marketing ad illustration blue advertising inspiration design branding graphic design university of the arts london ual the shipping forecast bbc4
Download color palette

This is a part of an advertising campaing for The Shipping Forecast - BBC4, applied in the graphic design course, UAL.
-------------
Wanna see more?
📷 Insta: https://bit.ly/takemetoinsta
💡Behance: https://bit.ly/takemetobehance
Contact me:
✉️ bru_vivan@hotmail.com

Bruna Antoniolli Vivan
Bruna Antoniolli Vivan

More by Bruna Antoniolli Vivan

View profile
    • Like