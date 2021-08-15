Faris Muhtadi 🧙🏻‍♂️

🔊 SOUND ON | Lost Saga game battle scheduler

Hi friends 👋🏻

Let us introduce our newest mobile app exploration. 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗴𝗮 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗿. The goal of this project is to connect all players to start their PvP battle and learn their enemies' details.

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

rismuhtadi@gmail.com
BGM credit:
Cloud Nine by Hayden Folker | https://soundcloud.com/hayden-folker
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US

*character assets by Lost Saga
Magic is my secret User Interface recipe ✨
