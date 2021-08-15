🔊 SOUND ON | Lost Saga game battle scheduler

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hi friends 👋🏻
Let us introduce our newest mobile app exploration. 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗴𝗮 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗿. The goal of this project is to connect all players to start their PvP battle and learn their enemies' details.
✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com (available for freelance & collaboration)
BGM credit:
Cloud Nine by Hayden Folker | https://soundcloud.com/hayden-folker
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
*character assets by Lost Saga
