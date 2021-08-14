PurePixel^

Hashdrop

Hashdrop graphic design branding vector medical simple symbol ios app icon logomark drops hashtag logo hashtag organization gradient minimal modern health logo health logo design logo
Presented logo is for Hashdrop, a non-profit health organization. The logo style is minimal, smart and modern.

Concept: Combination of Hashtag and Drops.

This logo will be used as an app icon on Android and IOS.

For any inquiries :))
bidmhp@gmail.com

