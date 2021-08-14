Laiba Qazii

Adams & Abigail typo logo for fashion house

Laiba Qazii
Laiba Qazii
  • Save
Adams & Abigail typo logo for fashion house fashion logo brand logo design graphic design vector branding typography illustration design logo
Download color palette

Pen tool of adobe illustrator is used to create this logo and it is 100 percent scalable. it gives the stylish look to the amazing fashion brand.

Laiba Qazii
Laiba Qazii

More by Laiba Qazii

View profile
    • Like