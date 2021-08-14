Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #086 - Progress Bar

Daily UI #086 - Progress Bar progress progressbar design uxdesign ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge dailyui086 086
Daily UI #086
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #086 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Montserrat
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: hello@nicholascampos.de

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
