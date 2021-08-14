Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amen Tyagi

Delta Exchange - Logo Design

Amen Tyagi
Amen Tyagi
  • Save
Delta Exchange - Logo Design crypto logo branding illustration webdesign design ui uidesign
Download color palette

Logo design for a cypto exchange platform

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Amen Tyagi
Amen Tyagi

More by Amen Tyagi

View profile
    • Like