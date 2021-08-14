Art is Life

Ferocious Logo!

Art is Life
Art is Life
Hire Me
  • Save
Ferocious Logo! minimalist minimal simple gray logo wordmark logo ferocious logo
Download color palette

Contact for freelance work. :)
Email: moniruzzamans@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/moniruzzaman.shipon
WhatsApp: +8801718407787
Skype: moniruzzaman.shipon1

Please check my design and press L or F on your keyboard if you like it and don't forget to follow me if you want to see my future designs.

Thanks in advance!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Art is Life
Art is Life
Logo/ Branding / Illustration Expert

More by Art is Life

View profile
    • Like