🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sleep Tracking App UI Minimal, this is a part of the project I am working on.
Comment below if you like my work.
I tried to keep it minimal to improve the UI user interface as well as the UX user experience.
-------------------CONTACT-------------------
Email : dodulll88@gmail.com
Skype call: dodulll_1
---------------------------------------------------