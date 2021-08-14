Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ASAD

Sleep Tracking App UI Minimal

ASAD
ASAD
  • Save
Sleep Tracking App UI Minimal cleanui dailyui cards app uxui mobileui minimalist ui graphicdesign minimal minimalism uiux clean colourful design webapp 3dapp trendy modern vibrant
Download color palette

Sleep Tracking App UI Minimal, this is a part of the project I am working on.

Comment below if you like my work.

I tried to keep it minimal to improve the UI user interface as well as the UX user experience.

-------------------CONTACT-------------------
Email : dodulll88@gmail.com
Skype call: dodulll_1
---------------------------------------------------

ASAD
ASAD

More by ASAD

View profile
    • Like