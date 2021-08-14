edge

Fit by Lody (sport choaching)

edge
edge
  • Save
Fit by Lody (sport choaching) physical fitness sophisticated masculine masku choacing sport simple modern fitness graphic design vector ui logo illustration design creative branding brand app abstract
Download color palette

you need memorable logo?
Let's talk about your project-
Art Direction - edge_graphic
Brand Identity - Freelancer
. . .
Follow me on
instagram | behance | facebook
twitter | pinterest
Freelance Work
email : edge.magelang@gmail.com
What's App : +6281576881398

edge
edge

More by edge

View profile
    • Like