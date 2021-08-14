Aldi Ramdan

Rockabilly A Display Font

Aldi Ramdan
Aldi Ramdan
  • Save
Rockabilly A Display Font handmade cool typeface font graphic vector design branding typography automitive vintage modern logotype logo magazine displayfont display seriffont serif
Download color palette

Rockabilly is a modern, minimalist serif that works beautifully in modern design pieces, clean lines; serifs are modern, and a little vintage. Looks great in logo work, magazine titles, books and printed materials.

https://graphicriver.net/user/aldi_ramdan/portfolio

Aldi Ramdan
Aldi Ramdan

More by Aldi Ramdan

View profile
    • Like