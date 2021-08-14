Lewis Kay-Thatcher

Sparrows

Sparrows is a charity that helps refugee women. They needed a new logo and tagline. I worked with Christopher Unwin on the copyline. They aim to raise awareness of the existence of modern day slavery, to seek to counter it and to provide individually tailored support to survivors by assisting them to recover from their past experiences and to move on establishing themselves in society.

