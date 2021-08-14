Margarita

Package box design for face beauty oil

Margarita
Margarita
  • Save
Package box design for face beauty oil paper box packaging package light feminine store holographic minimalism minimal woman draw design beauty oil body face
Download color palette

Package box design for face beauty antiage oil.
Hey there!
Ready for work worldwide.
Branding, illustration, design, packaging.
E-mail: margarett.stasevich@mail.ru

Margarita
Margarita

More by Margarita

View profile
    • Like