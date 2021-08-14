Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #085 - Pagination

Daily UI #085 - Pagination design uxdesign uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui ui challenge dailyui085 pagination pages daily085 085
Daily UI #085
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #085 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Roboto Mono
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: hello@nicholascampos.de

