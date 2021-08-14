🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers
Today I want to share the results of my exploration of this Movie Mobile App, I tried to make an application that is simple, modern and easy to use without distractions.
There is a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 😍
You can also see the prototype of this Movie Mobile App by clicking below:
https://bit.ly/MovieMobileApp