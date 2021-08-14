Anushka Choudhary

V Illustration

Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary
  • Save
V Illustration digital art art sketch adobe illustrator illustrator design graphic design illustration
Download color palette

Part 2 of BTS illustrations, this time featuring Kim Taehyung aka V!

Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary

More by Anushka Choudhary

View profile
    • Like