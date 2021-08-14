Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SavageKai

SavageKai 3d illustration stylized charactermodel blender 3d art
3D model of a Twitch streamer's avatar. The orignial concept art was made by ClappingDonuts https://tinyurl.com/6bm8n53v I just felt really inspired by the illustration and made a 3D attempt to capture it. Modelled in Blender, some textures made in Photoshop

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
