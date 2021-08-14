Abdelrhman

Wish 4 Fish Logo

Wish 4 Fish Logo vector typography logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
It was a challenge the client want a fish restaurant logo that have an Asian effect, so i have this idea .

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
