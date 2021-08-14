Handal Sadewo

Illustration Mascot animation branding logo graphic design colorfull vector art character mascot illustration
For numerous companies in different areas, the illustration mascot is sought after. People are interested in the mascot illustration because of its lifelike quality which can promote the desired image of company and place. The mascot illustration made by the company itself is extremely meaningful to its customers and prospects. As they can easily imagine themselves with the mascot by following.

