Good for Sale
Itai Bracha

Fitness Mobile App

Fitness Mobile App
Fitness app

Hi all! 😁
This is a concept of fitness app design. Here you can view videos of new workouts to add to your daily schedule.

Available to Download(Adobe XD file)!
UI / UX designer Detail-oriented & cutting edge design

