Ana-Maria Ilieva

Landing page design / TruMedic

Ana-Maria Ilieva
Ana-Maria Ilieva
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page design / TruMedic ux graphic design agency marketing web design massagers web website wireframe figma branding ui design
Download color palette

A recent landing page design for TruMedic. Here's some words from them:

"We believe that the holistic benefits of massage therapy, electrotherapy, and similar treatments should be readily available to anyone suffering from pain, discomfort, and stress. Stress and pain shouldn’t have to be byproducts of life. When you resign yourself to live with pain, your mood, health, and productivity all suffer."

Don't hesitate to contact me for your next design!
Stay safe! ✌🏼

Ana-Maria Ilieva
Ana-Maria Ilieva
Senior Designer / UI & Visual Design
Hire Me

More by Ana-Maria Ilieva

View profile
    • Like