Landing page design / TruMedic

A recent landing page design for TruMedic. Here's some words from them:



"We believe that the holistic benefits of massage therapy, electrotherapy, and similar treatments should be readily available to anyone suffering from pain, discomfort, and stress. Stress and pain shouldn’t have to be byproducts of life. When you resign yourself to live with pain, your mood, health, and productivity all suffer."

Don't hesitate to contact me for your next design!

Stay safe! ✌🏼