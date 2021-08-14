Serina K.

Emergency Alert

Emergency alert with a map

On the alert, it says we should go to evacuation spots but not everyone knows where to go. So without unlocking the phone and searching the spots, the alert add a map and show evacuation spots. And it may helps we can make a move earlier and easily.

