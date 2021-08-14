joaoleitaoramos

Music store UI

joaoleitaoramos
joaoleitaoramos
  • Save
Music store UI music figma iphone app product design mobile ui
Download color palette

Small quick UI exercise for a client

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
joaoleitaoramos
joaoleitaoramos

More by joaoleitaoramos

View profile
    • Like