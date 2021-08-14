RPMI App UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
RPMI App User Interface Design Project
RPMI App is an application that can be used by RPMI church congregations spread across several states in America. This application allows users to do several things, namely:
1. Watching video recordings,
2. View live videos,
3. View the schedule of upcoming events,
4. Donate to programs initiated by RPMI.
Background Problems:
The previous RPMI application had several shortcomings in terms of the User Interface, namely:
1. The previous application had a simple and less aesthetic layout,
2. Inconsistent use of components such as buttons and colors,
3. The color composition is monotone and boring,
On-boarding Details:
Position: UI UX Designer
Tools: Adobe XD, CorelDraw.
Year: 2021
Client Country: USA
---
